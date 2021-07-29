Sialkot win forecasts PTI next government in Punjab: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's win in PP-38 Siailkot has paved the way for next government of PTI in Punjab with two-third majority.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections and by election in Sailkot, which is considered stronghold of PML-N, showed that people have rejected the narrative of the opposition.

He said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will now make inroads in Sindh to wipe out the corrupt ruling party in next elections.

He said that on basis of its performance, PTI was the most popular party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where opposition parties will not even find candidates to field for next general elections.