Sialkot’s Motra Area Incident Culprits To Be Brought To Justice: Hina Parvez
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly and Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Saturday stated that those involved in Sialkot’s Motra area incident will not only be brought to justice but there is also an urgent need to change societal attitudes.
It is worth mentioning here that in Sialkot's Motra area, three suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman by her in-laws have been arrested. A few days ago, the police received information about a woman named Zara who had gone missing from her in-laws' house. Under the leadership of DSP Daska and SHO Motra, the police apprehended the culprits within 24 hours and recovered dismembered parts of the victim’s body, which the suspects had disposed of in a drain. According to the police, all the accused — including the mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and the sister-in-law's son — have confessed to their crime.
Reacting to this tragic incident, Hina Pervaiz Butt remarked that this sorrowful event in Sialkot exposes the growing intolerance and tendency for violence in our society. The brutality inflicted on Zara is not just a crime but reflects our societal apathy and lack of emotional resilience, where even minor disputes escalate to extreme actions like taking a life.
She further expressed regret, pointing out that this incident, unlike typical cases of male violence, involved women as perpetrators. This highlights the degradation of societal values and a lack of love, patience, and understanding in the traditional family system. This tragedy compels us to introspect and teach the next generation tolerance and humanity instead of intolerance.
Hina Pervaiz Butt assured that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would face the harshest punishment because only through the rule of law can crime rates be reduced.
