Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:05 AM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the people of Sialkot rejected those who made anti-Pakistan rhetoric in their drawing room in by election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the people of Sialkot rejected those who made anti-Pakistan rhetoric in their drawing room in by election.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won the constituency in 2018 that decided in favor of the PTI after three years, he tweeted.

