SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and the City Traffic Police successfully conducted a special awareness session at the SIAL secretariat, aimed at promoting road safety and responsible driving practices.

The event was paired with a driving license registration camp, providing an opportunity for SIAL staff to obtain and renew their driving licenses on the spot.

General Manager Admin and Security Air Commodore (Rtd.) Rashid Mahmood Bajwa and Senior Manager Vigilance Tariq Butt welcomed the Traffic Police officials at the venue.

GM Admin and Security Bajwa stated that "We appreciate the role of Traffic Police in the city and their domain of creating awareness is highly commendable".

This awareness and driving license registration session was of important value catering number of employees and raising traffic sense among them.

The awareness session was attended by a SIAL staff, including drivers and other members. Key topics covered during the session included traffic rules and regulations,the importance of seat belts, the dangers of distracted driving, and tips for safe driving in various conditions.

Senior officials from both SIAL and the City Traffic Police Sialkot emphasized the significance.