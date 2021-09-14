SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JEST

The Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (SIBA) on Tuesday conducted recruitment test for the posts of Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Institute of business Administration (SIBA) on Tuesday conducted recruitment test for the posts of Junior Elementary school Teachers (JEST).

Over 8000 candidates appeared in the test held at Public School Hyderabad amid strict security arrangements.

The candidates belonging to Latifabad and Hyderabad rural talukas appeared in the test held on September 13 (Monday) while candidates of Qasimabad and Hyderabad city taluka appeared in the test held on Tuesday.

The testing process would be continued till September 19 at Public School Hyderabad and candidates belonging to other districts of Hyderabad division would appear in the test as per given dates.

The candidates who appeared in the test said though arrangements were not better in the center but they did their paper efficiently and hoped for better results to come.

They expressed hope the result would be announced as per the merit.