UrduPoint.com

SIBA Conducts Recruitment Test For The Post Of JEST

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:25 PM

SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JEST

The Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (SIBA) on Tuesday conducted recruitment test for the posts of Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Institute of business Administration (SIBA) on Tuesday conducted recruitment test for the posts of Junior Elementary school Teachers (JEST).

Over 8000 candidates appeared in the test held at Public School Hyderabad amid strict security arrangements.

The candidates belonging to Latifabad and Hyderabad rural talukas appeared in the test held on September 13 (Monday) while candidates of Qasimabad and Hyderabad city taluka appeared in the test held on Tuesday.

The testing process would be continued till September 19 at Public School Hyderabad and candidates belonging to other districts of Hyderabad division would appear in the test as per given dates.

The candidates who appeared in the test said though arrangements were not better in the center but they did their paper efficiently and hoped for better results to come.

They expressed hope the result would be announced as per the merit.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Sukkur Qasimabad September Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessio ..

Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessions

11 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine No Longer Believes Western Promises - Fore ..

Ukraine No Longer Believes Western Promises - Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago
 India's state machinery has become "veritable arm ..

India's state machinery has become "veritable arm of oppression" in Kashmir: Pak ..

15 minutes ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of country

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.