SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases

Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University & CEO SIBA testing services, Prof Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasizing merit and excellence as its hallmark, expressed determination to maintain these principles throughout the process, said a release on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University & CEO SIBA testing services, Prof Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasizing merit and excellence as its hallmark, expressed determination to maintain these principles throughout the process, said a release on Thursday.

The recruitment process will unfold in three phases within a span of six months. In the initial phase, the focus will be on the recruitment of constables in six ranges across the province, aiming to fill 12,500 positions. Subsequently, the second phase will target the recruitment of 1991 constables in specialized unit CMU, and 1531 positions in RRF Unit, totaling 3,522 positions.

Finally, the third phase will concentrate on hiring driver constables against 4899 positions and CMU 260 and RRF 230 positions, totaling 5,389 positions across different units.

According to release, the selection process will begin with physical tests, followed by written examinations and concluding in interviews for the written successful candidates. Advertisement for these positions is scheduled to be published in March 2024.

STS delegation comprising five members, including Dr.

Dhani Bux, Manager Testing and Examination, Engr Hira Batool, Manager Operations and Procurement, Muhammad Junaid Dhalet, Secretary, and Salman Hyder, Functional Team Lead, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University, CEO SIBA Testing Services, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, convened a meeting with IG Sindh, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, where both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensure a fair and merit based recruitment process.

Prof Shaikh, highlighted the track record of conducting tests with excellence and on merit, earning the trust of the people of Sindh. During the meeting, IG Sindh emphasized the importance of recruiting proficient constables to maintain law and order in the province. He assured full support to STS to ensure a transparent and merit based selection process. Both the parties emphasized that this recruitment drive is an opportunity for thousands of unemployed youth to contribute to the security and prosperity of Sindh.

STS stated that the test dates would be announced soon, once the necessary basic work is completed.