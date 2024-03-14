SIBA To Conduct Recruitment Tests For Sindh Police In Three Phases
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University & CEO SIBA testing services, Prof Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasizing merit and excellence as its hallmark, expressed determination to maintain these principles throughout the process, said a release on Thursday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University & CEO SIBA testing services, Prof Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasizing merit and excellence as its hallmark, expressed determination to maintain these principles throughout the process, said a release on Thursday.
The recruitment process will unfold in three phases within a span of six months. In the initial phase, the focus will be on the recruitment of constables in six ranges across the province, aiming to fill 12,500 positions. Subsequently, the second phase will target the recruitment of 1991 constables in specialized unit CMU, and 1531 positions in RRF Unit, totaling 3,522 positions.
Finally, the third phase will concentrate on hiring driver constables against 4899 positions and CMU 260 and RRF 230 positions, totaling 5,389 positions across different units.
According to release, the selection process will begin with physical tests, followed by written examinations and concluding in interviews for the written successful candidates. Advertisement for these positions is scheduled to be published in March 2024.
STS delegation comprising five members, including Dr.
Dhani Bux, Manager Testing and Examination, Engr Hira Batool, Manager Operations and Procurement, Muhammad Junaid Dhalet, Secretary, and Salman Hyder, Functional Team Lead, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University, CEO SIBA Testing Services, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, convened a meeting with IG Sindh, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, where both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensure a fair and merit based recruitment process.
Prof Shaikh, highlighted the track record of conducting tests with excellence and on merit, earning the trust of the people of Sindh. During the meeting, IG Sindh emphasized the importance of recruiting proficient constables to maintain law and order in the province. He assured full support to STS to ensure a transparent and merit based selection process. Both the parties emphasized that this recruitment drive is an opportunity for thousands of unemployed youth to contribute to the security and prosperity of Sindh.
STS stated that the test dates would be announced soon, once the necessary basic work is completed.
Recent Stories
Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price4 minutes ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case13 minutes ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas13 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package13 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program5 minutes ago
-
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” program6 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President of Rawalpindi Chamber ..6 minutes ago
-
Surplus wheat available in market : Minister6 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case6 minutes ago
-
KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan package12 minutes ago