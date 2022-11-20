UrduPoint.com

Sibbi-Harnai Railway Track To Be Completed By January 2023

Published November 20, 2022

Sibbi-Harnai railway track to be completed by January 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is likely to complete reconstruction and rehabilitation work on the strategic Sibbi-Harnai railway track by end of January 2023 with the assistance of the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

"The railway track was made dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts that damaged as many as 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area," sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The track was badly damaged in 2006 and so far about 95 percent of the reconstruction work of the project was completed and remaining would be completed soon.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken keen interest in the projects and directed concerned official to complete the project at the earliest.

10 railway stations were rendered dysfunctional for lack of proper maintenance over a long period of time.

In March 2016, a contract of the rehabilitation and restoration of Sibbi-Harnai railway track along with the up-gradation of railway stations was awarded to the NLC as no other construction firm agreed to undertake the project due to prevalent security situation.

During the initial survey of the track, it was found that 22 steel bridges of different sizes were completely destroyed and required replacement.

In addition, massive river protection work was to be undertaken to save the infrastructure. The quantum of work, non-availability of road access and requisite resources made the project a formidable challenge.' The sources said undertaking the project with the sincerity of purpose and utmost sense of duty, NLC officers, engineers and construction workers faced harsh weather conditions, a hostile security environment and subsequently completed 95% of the rehabilitation works in record time.

The major task was the fabrication of steel bridges that was done in Karachi and were transported all the way to the project site after painstakingly assembled by NLC engineers in a befitting manner, they added.

