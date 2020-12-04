Sibi AC distributes face masks among citizens

Sibi Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Ismail Mengal along with ASP / SDPO Arsalan Zahid Friday visited Sibi Bazaar and distributed free face masks among the citizens to avoid coronavirus spread

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Sibi Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Ismail Mengal along with ASP / SDPO Arsalan Zahid Friday visited Sibi Bazaar and distributed free face masks among the citizens to avoid coronavirus spread.

Both the officials visited the Bazaar and distributed the masks among citizens on special instructions of Sibi Division Commissioner Agha Faisal Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Yasir Khan Baazi.

On the occasion, AC Muhammad Ismail also sealed four shops on Jinnah Road and Mir Chakar Road over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to prevent the virus.

Meanwhile, the AC also visited the bus stand, wagon stop, restaurants and shopping centers and checked implementation over SOPs. He directed the transporters to fully implement the SOPs.

Sibi Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ismail Mengal, while talking to media persons and shopkeepers, said they should ensure implementation of SOPs at any cost.

The deadly virus could only be defeated by adopting precautionary measures, he added.

He said the SOPs of COVID-19 and sanitation would be reviewed in the area on daily basis. He warned vendors that action could be taken against those violating the SOPs.