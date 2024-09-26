ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A powerful explosion struck a Sibi bus stand, killing one child and critically injuring two others on Thursday.

According to the rescue teams, the injured children are receiving medical care at Sibi Teaching Hospital, where the Medical Superintendent (MS) has confirmed that their condition remains critical, a private news channel reported.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The provincial government has condemned the incident and announced compensation for the affected families.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan has directed the authorities to provide all necessary medical assistance to the injured children and ensure a thorough investigation.