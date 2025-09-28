Open Menu

Sibi Division Shines In Inter-division Games 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The All Balochistan Inter-Division Games 2025 concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at the Sibi Sports Complex here Sunday, marking a proud moment for Sibi Division as it clinched second position overall.

The event showcased the athletic prowess of local talent, with Sibi athletes earning a total of nine medals including three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze across multiple disciplines.

Commissioner Sibi Division, Asadullah Faiz, a former athlete and hockey player, presided over the ceremony and personally awarded medals and trophies to the winning participants.

The games featured spirited competition in Football, cricket, Bodybuilding, Shooting Ball, Karate, and Athletics, drawing enthusiastic participation from divisions across Balochistan.

In his address, Commissioner Faiz highlighted the transformative power of sports in society and said that sports were essential not only for physical health but also for fostering the spirit of tolerance, diligence and teamwork among the youth.

He stressed that athletic engagement played a vital role in steering young people away from negative influences and toward constructive community involvement.

He further affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to youth development, noting that under its directives, efforts are underway to expand sports infrastructure and create more opportunities for emerging athletes.

The ceremony was also attended by President of the Athletic Association Dr. Jamal Mari and Sports Officer Abdul Salam Raisani, who commended the athletes for their dedication and discipline.

