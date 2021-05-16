Sibi-Harnai-Khost section to be completed in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Despite the financial constraints, the rehabilitation work on Sibi-Harnai (95km) and Harnai-Khost (39km) sections would be completed within one month.

The train service would also be started on Khost, Harnai and Sibi railway section after the completion of rehabilitation work after 15 years, official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

"Around 98 per cent work has been completed on the sections and the department is taking many steps to complete the sections as soon as possible," the sources added.

They said the present government was actively pursued the revival of Pakistan Railways infrastructure and had undertaken steps to rebuild the Sibi-Harnai and Harnai-Khost sections.

Pakistan Railways had already rehabilitated Kohat-Rawalpindi rail track besides renovating and rehabilitating its railway stations to facilitate the passengers, they added.

To another question, they said that feasibility study for upgradation and extension of ML-III in connection with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being undertaken and the proposed link started from Bostan (an existing station on Quetta­-Chaman Line, 33km from Quetta) and linked DI Khan via Zhob.

The right of way from Bostan to Zhob (262km) was already available, they said. The alignment would further connect with Kotla Jam (an existing station on Shershah-Kundian Line) from D. I. Khan.