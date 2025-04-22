Sibi-Harnai train service restored

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Sibi-Harnai train service on Tuesday was restored after repairing railway line.

The Railway official sources said the service was disrupted due to heavy rain, adding a relief train had been sent to Harnai.

The train service would provide affordable and better traveling facilities to the people in future, he added.

