Sibi-Harnai Train Service Restored
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Sibi-Harnai train service on Tuesday was restored after repairing railway line.
The Railway official sources said the service was disrupted due to heavy rain, adding a relief train had been sent to Harnai.
The train service would provide affordable and better traveling facilities to the people in future, he added.
APP/dmr/378
