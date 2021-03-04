Sibi Mela: to exhibit local culture, rear and exotic species of animals

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day long annual 'Sibi Mela' kicked off on Thursday to put the local culture at display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals.

A large number of people not only from all over the province but also from other parts of the country would participate in it which would continue till March 8.

The Sibi Mela is an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination, an organizer of the Mela said.

Apart from livestock exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion, he said adding through this festival, people also get opportunities for the best recreational activities.

To make the Mela (fair) a success, various cultural events are being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products.

To eradicate coronavirus in the Sibi Mela, he said it will be celebrate with simplicity and strict implementation of SOPs set by government will be ensure in all cases.

The Mela inaugurated by Secretary of the Livestock department Tayab Lehri witnessed the presence of local political leadership, civil society members and students among others.

People and farmers across the country were waiting for Sibi historic festival which is a source of income for them, he said.

The Balochistan government has taken multiple initiatives during the last two years for the development of the province and promotion of local culture and tourism.

Strict security measures are adopted to ensure the law and order at the venue of the festival.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival which is going on since 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

The Mela was aimed to promote and showcase Pakistan's three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.