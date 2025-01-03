Sibi, surrounding areas rocked by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A moderate earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Sibi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Friday, fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported so far, according to initial reports.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake's depth was 18 kilometers and the epicenter was 22 kilometers southeast of Sibi, private news channel reported.