UrduPoint.com

Sibling Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Sibling die in road accident

A female student of Bahauddin Zakariya University and her brother died in a road accident at Jemes Chowk, a suburban area in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A female student of Bahauddin Zakariya University and her brother died in a road accident at Jemes Chowk, a suburban area in Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122, both deceased Maria Siddique and Attique were crushed to death as a trailer hit their bike. The girl Maria was a student of Bahauddin Zakriya University. Her brother was a student of class 9th.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Student Died Road Accident Khanewal Bahauddin Zakariya University Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

European Union delegation visits Gwadar

European Union delegation visits Gwadar

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court summons govt officials over d ..

Islamabad High Court summons govt officials over delay in long march' NOC

1 minute ago
 High Inequality, Food Insecurity May Result in Soc ..

High Inequality, Food Insecurity May Result in Social Unrest in Western Hemisphe ..

1 minute ago
 Fence on Belarusian Border Allows Poland to Reduce ..

Fence on Belarusian Border Allows Poland to Reduce Border Patrol Forces - Warsaw

1 minute ago
 UNODC hands over two additional Mobile Crime Scene ..

UNODC hands over two additional Mobile Crime Scene Investigation Units to Baloch ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference on Reko Diq settlement ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.