Sibling die in road accident

A female student of Bahauddin Zakariya University and her brother died in a road accident at Jemes Chowk, a suburban area in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A female student of Bahauddin Zakariya University and her brother died in a road accident at Jemes Chowk, a suburban area in Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122, both deceased Maria Siddique and Attique were crushed to death as a trailer hit their bike. The girl Maria was a student of Bahauddin Zakriya University. Her brother was a student of class 9th.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.