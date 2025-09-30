Open Menu

Sibling Killed, Parents Injured In Road Collision

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Two people died on Tuesday, and two others received injuries as a truck collided with a motorbike on the Sheikhupura-Faisalabad road.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the dead bodies had been identified as Muhammad Subhan 6 years and his elder sister, Arooj Fatima, 10 years old, adding their father, Abd-ur-Rehman, 42 years old, and mother, Iqra Bibi 40 years old, sustained injuries in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

