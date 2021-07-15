UrduPoint.com
Siblings Drown In Daral Canal Swat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

Siblings drown in Daral canal Swat

A teen-age siblings drowned in Daral Khwar (canal) in Behrain area district Swat on Thursday, said rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A teen-age siblings drowned in Daral Khwar (canal) in Behrain area district Swat on Thursday, said rescue 1122.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi said that 13-year-old Rehana and 10-year old Alyan son of Sanaullah were crossing the canal after coming back from school that suddenly drowned in water.

He said that receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot, started search operation and recovered their bodies and handed over to family.

