UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sibtain Khan Accuses Shehbaz Sharif For Making Chiniot Mines Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:57 PM

Sibtain Khan accuses Shehbaz Sharif for making Chiniot mines case

Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan on Thursday said that the Chiniot mines and minerals case was made by Shehbaz Sharif against him after Panama scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan on Thursday said that the Chiniot mines and minerals case was made by Shehbaz Sharif against him after Panama scandal.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court here, he said that the case was nothing but a joke as the signatory of the mines and minerals agreement had been made an approver.

Sibtain Khan said that he was innocent and he would prove the same in the court whereas nobody was questioning then caretaker chief minister and signatories of the agreement.

Earlier, Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared before Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry in connection with the Chiniot mines and minerals case.

The court directed for distribution of copies of reference among the accused on the next date of hearing and adjourned further hearing till March 6.

Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau. The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers. The NAB alleged that Sibtain Khan violated laws and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice namely Earth Resource Private Limited (ERPL) during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government.

The bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau arrested Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 but he obtained post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on September 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Scandal Punjab Company Chiniot Same Panama March June September 2019 Media From Government Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

29 minutes ago

National Assembly body for re-conducting MDCAT tes ..

2 minutes ago

FM, Sri Lankan counterpart discuss bilateral matte ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign agreement on customs rel ..

10 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

10 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.