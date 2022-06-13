UrduPoint.com

Sibtain Khan Appointed As Opposition Leader In Punjab Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

The development has taken place at the moment when the Punjab government is all set to present annual budget today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) PTI MPA Sibtain Khan has been appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has issued notification of the appointment of Sibtain Khan.

njab.html">Punjab government is going to present annual budget today.

Awais Laghari, the PML-N leader, will present budget in the provincial assembly.

However, there were differences between the PML-N and the PPP over some portfolios in the provincial assembly.

The sources say that both the parties have decided to settle this issue after today's budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Provincial Assembly Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

55 minutes ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

60 minutes ago
 Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

2 hours ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

2 hours ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.