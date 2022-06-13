Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development has taken place at the moment when the Punjab government is all set to present annual budget today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) PTI MPA Sibtain Khan has been appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has issued notification of the appointment of Sibtain Khan.

Punjab government is going to present annual budget today.

Awais Laghari, the PML-N leader, will present budget in the provincial assembly.

However, there were differences between the PML-N and the PPP over some portfolios in the provincial assembly.

The sources say that both the parties have decided to settle this issue after today's budget.