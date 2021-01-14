UrduPoint.com
Sibtain Khan Criticises Shehbaz Sharif Over Claims Of Saving Money

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Provincial Minister Sibtain Khan has criticised Shehbaz Sharif over his claims of saving billions of rupees in Chiniot Mines and Minerals project.

Talking to the media after appearing in Chiniot Mines and Minerals case on Thursday, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had finally filed a reference against him after 13 years in the case and gave him an opportunity to clear his position.

The minister said that he resigned from the office of the minister after being arrested by the bureau in connection with the case and he was even ready to do it now, adding that the ministry was not important for him but he wanted to clear his position. "The case has already finished after my bail from the Lahore High Court in the matter," he added.

Sibtain Khan clarified that he was not a minister when the project summary was initiated and approved. He mentioned that all these developments took place during the interim period.

He also criticised Shehbaz Sharif over his claims of saving money in Chiniot Mines and Minerals project, adding that it was hard to digest the claims. He questioned Shehbaz Sharif's claims, saying that the national exchequer did not face any loss in the project, then how Shehbaz Sharif saved billions of rupees.

Earlier, an accountability court ordered the distribution of copies of Chiniot mines and minerals reference among the eight accused including the minister.

Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared before the Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry.

The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice namely Earth Resource Private Limited (ERPL) during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government.

The bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

