SIC Demands Reserved Seats In KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:17 PM

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Monday expressed concern over the delaying tactics in the allotment of reserved seats and announced that the Party will soon knock the door of court to get the seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Monday expressed concern over the delaying tactics in the allotment of reserved seats and announced that the Party will soon knock the door of court to get the seats.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani of SIC said that the Party had won maximum seats but had been deprived from reserved seats in KP Assembly as well as in the country.

The success in the elections is unique in the history of the world.

On February 8, the people stamped the symbols of carrot and radish and made PTI backed successful.

The mandate and reserved seats should be returned, Mushtaq Ghani demanded.

Meanwhile, Speaker Babar Salim Swati said that since the matter was in the court, they cannot discuss it further.

It is worth mentioning here that the PTI backed women raised placards demanding for reserved seats outside the Assembly Hall after which, the meeting was adjourned for indefinite period.

