UrduPoint.com

SIC, FUUAST Agree To Promote Right To Information

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SIC, FUUAST agree to promote Right to Information

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Commission and Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and TechnologyFUUAST's Mass Communication Department Tuesday agreed to make concerted efforts to further promote and create awareness among the masses regarding the right to information.

This was agreed by speakers in a seminar on Right to Information (RTI) at Mass Communication Department Abdul Haq Campus, FUUAST here.

Addressing on the occassion, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Sindh Information Commission, Nusrat Hussain advised that the authorities concerned and officials should adopt the approach to respond the questions raised by the public in accordance with the constitution.

In his address, he said that raising questions by the people is a democratic process; it strengthens the democracy in the society.

He said that the way to end corruption is linked to the RTI.

Legal Expert Dr. Murtaza Khoro, former head of Mass Communication Department of FUUAST Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Head of FUUAST's Mass Communication Department Dr. Masroor Khanum and others also spoke on this occasion.

Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan in his address recalled that the department of Mass Communication of FUUAST got the honor that it first organized an international conference to spread awareness on freedom of expression.

He said that people have the right to elect their representatives in the democratic system and hold them accountable.

In-charge of Mass Communication Department FUUAST Dr. Masroor Khanum presented vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Technology Democracy Vote Federal Urdu University

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at ..

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at UCHS

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ..

Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ISSF 2022 championship

1 minute ago
 New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Re ..

New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

1 minute ago
 Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

1 minute ago
 Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

1 minute ago
 Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital ..

Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital to build a healthy society: P ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.