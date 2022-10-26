SIC, FUUAST agree to promote Right to Information

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Commission and Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology – FUUAST's Mass Communication Department Tuesday agreed to make concerted efforts to further promote and create awareness among the masses regarding the right to information.

This was agreed by speakers in a seminar on Right to Information (RTI) at Mass Communication Department Abdul Haq Campus, FUUAST here.

Addressing on the occassion, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Sindh Information Commission, Nusrat Hussain advised that the authorities concerned and officials should adopt the approach to respond the questions raised by the public in accordance with the constitution.

In his address, he said that raising questions by the people is a democratic process; it strengthens the democracy in the society.

He said that the way to end corruption is linked to the RTI.

Legal Expert Dr. Murtaza Khoro, former head of Mass Communication Department of FUUAST Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Head of FUUAST's Mass Communication Department Dr. Masroor Khanum and others also spoke on this occasion.

Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan in his address recalled that the department of Mass Communication of FUUAST got the honor that it first organized an international conference to spread awareness on freedom of expression.

He said that people have the right to elect their representatives in the democratic system and hold them accountable.

In-charge of Mass Communication Department FUUAST Dr. Masroor Khanum presented vote of thanks.