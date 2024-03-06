SIC Moves PHC For Reserved Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Sunni Ittehad Council on Wednesday filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking allotment of reserved seats to the party.
Making the Election Commission as respondent, the petition said after joining of the successful independent candidates, the Sunni Ittehad Council should now be allotted reserved seats in the assemblies.
The application said reserved seats were being allotted on the ratio of general seats adding that a list of reserved seats could be submitted after the election results. It was requested in the petition that a hearing for the case may be held today.
APP/vak
