SIC Pledges Access To Information For Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SIC pledges access to Information for public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Tuesday said that for ensuring access to information, the provincial Information Commission would play a pivotal role in this regard calling it a revolutionary step.

He said this while talking with newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners during his visit to Sindh Information Commission here today.

Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan was also present, according to the official statement.

The Secretary Information said that the SIC was established under the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, which aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining information from various Government departments.

By activating SIC, the masses would be facilitated in getting information from government entities, he added.

