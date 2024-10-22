Open Menu

SIC Refuses To Participate In CJ Nomination Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday announced to boycott the sessions of the special parliamentary committee formed to nominate the new Chief Justice of Pakistan for a three-year term

SIC members of the special parliamentary committee informed National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of their boycott decision during a meeting at the Parliament House.

The speaker and committee members invited the Sunni Ittehad Council to participate in the meetings; however, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that his party's political committee has chosen to boycott the committee meetings.

The Sunni Ittehad Council members were absent from Tuesday’s committee meeting, prompting the committee to create a subcommittee with Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Ansar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Kamran Murtaza to persuade their involvement.

A pivotal meeting in the Speaker's chamber brought together subcommittee members and the Sunni Ittehad Council to address critical issues. Key attendees included Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who, despite the discussions aimed at progress, refused to attend the special committee meetings on the nomination of the chief justice.

