Open Menu

SIC Withdraws Reserved Seats’ Petition From PHC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SIC withdraws reserved seats’ petition from PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Wednesday withdrew its petition filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) with regard to allotment of reserved seats to the party.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakil Ahmad were hearing the petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council.

During the hearing the lawyer for the applicant told the court that the Election Commission has released its decision on reserved seats and we want to take back our application for the reserved seats.

The lawyer for Sunni Ittehad Council further said that a new application would soon be submitted in the court. On the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s lawyer, the court ended the hearing.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

43 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan