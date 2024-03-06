SIC withdraws reserved seats’ petition from PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Wednesday withdrew its petition filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) with regard to allotment of reserved seats to the party.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakil Ahmad were hearing the petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council.

During the hearing the lawyer for the applicant told the court that the Election Commission has released its decision on reserved seats and we want to take back our application for the reserved seats.

The lawyer for Sunni Ittehad Council further said that a new application would soon be submitted in the court. On the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s lawyer, the court ended the hearing.

APP/vak