Sickening To See Political Dwarfs Becoming 'big Leaders': Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that many political pygmies have become "big leaders" in Pakistan which was sickening

In a tweet, the minister said that Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F has submitted a motion in the Senate that the House should hold debate on the harsh statement of the Prime Minister against the European country.

The minister taking a jibe on the opposition said that one should guess about the tall claims and real position of these parties.

