Sickness just an excuse for Sharif family to get NRO: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said that sickness is merely an excuse given by Sharif family to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but the incumbent government is firm in its stance not to grant it to them in any case.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahzad Akbar made it clear that the government will take action as per the law against Shahbaz Sharif and other corrupt leaders as no one is superior to the law, not even Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the government has started seizing corrupt leaders' undeclared properties.

He claimed that these leaders have looted the country when they were in power.

Referencing the NAB charge-sheet which contains details of money-laundering allegedly committed by Shahbaz Sharif and his family, he stressed that everyone should read it carefully to see how taxpayers' money was looted from this country adding he said the former chief minister of Punjab wanted this clause removed so that he could easily get away with his illegal transactions.

He said there are 16 people accused of being involved in money laundering to assist the Sharif family, out of which four people are proclaimed offenders.

"We have very strong evidence against them. But whenever they are questioned about their wrongdoing, they only come up with deflective responses instead of giving specific answers," he explained.

Akbar claimed that there was trail against Shahbaz Sharif who will have to respond to the corruption charges.

He demanded a trial of the former Punjab chief minister on a day-to-day basis as well.

Replying to a question, he said Shahbaz wants special treatment in jail but he needs to shun his double standards and should face same rules as applied with the rich and thepoor.

Replying another question, he said government had taken up this matter with the British government and claimed that government would bring former premier Nawaz Sharif back to the country from London.