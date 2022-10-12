SICPA Pakistan joins RCKM for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

SICPA Pakistan partners with Rotary Club of Karachi Metropolitan for several initiatives under the club's massive flood relief efforts in Pakistan

The Rotary Club has been collaborating with Sahil Welfare Association. SWA is a Non-Profit Organization and a Joint Venture of Pakistan Navy, Bahria Foundation and Civil Society, a release said on Wednesday.

It is engaged in philanthropic, rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. SICPA-Pakistan's Managing Director Asif Ikram and CSR Coordinator , Serena D'Souza, SICPA Pakistan visited the Naval Head Quarters in Karachi to hand over a donation cheque of Rs one million to the Directors of SWA.

Since mid-June, Pakistan has experienced three times more rainfall than an average monsoon season.

Flooding and landslides have destroyed homes, crops, health centres, roads and bridges. More than 33 million people have been affected and there is an elevated risk of the spread of malaria, dengue fever and other diseases.

In addition to the 1 million donation, SICPA employees through their own efforts donated items consisting of nonperishable food items, medicines, clothes, repellents and cash donations.

Moreover, a team of volunteers from SICPA also assisted SWA in its efforts to reach out to far flung villages and adjacent areas of district Sujawal.

They distributed ration bags among affected populace of old Saidpur, Sahto Goth, Lothio goth, Jamali goth, Mallah goth and Panhwar goth.