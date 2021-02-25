SID Secretary reviews Directors performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary of Sindh Information Department (SID) Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Thursday reviewed the performance of all directors stationed at the SID headquarters.

He on the occasion said that there was no age limit for learning. Officer of the department should participate in I.

T trainings to improve their skills and utilize the same in their professional life to achieve excellence.

Rafique Ahmed Buriro advised the officers to fix targets for the achievement of good results. He said, 'We are passing through a digital age, all we need the digitalization of each and every task of the department.'He directed the Director Planning and Development Ghulam-us-Saqlain to propose and devise new schemes for the ADP.