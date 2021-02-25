UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SID Secretary Reviews Directors Performance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

SID Secretary reviews Directors performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary of Sindh Information Department (SID) Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Thursday reviewed the performance of all directors stationed at the SID headquarters.

He on the occasion said that there was no age limit for learning. Officer of the department should participate in I.

T trainings to improve their skills and utilize the same in their professional life to achieve excellence.

Rafique Ahmed Buriro advised the officers to fix targets for the achievement of good results. He said, 'We are passing through a digital age, all we need the digitalization of each and every task of the department.'He directed the Director Planning and Development Ghulam-us-Saqlain to propose and devise new schemes for the ADP.

Related Topics

Sindh Same All

Recent Stories

Camon 16 Pro – Another Photography King of Camon ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.