SIDA Distributes Cheques Among Akram Wah Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The management of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has so far distributed compensation cheques of Rs 295 million for the rehabilitation of 837 affected families of Akram Wah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):

The distribution of cheques among Akram Wah affected families for the construction of housing units is part of the Rs 550.126 million projects approved by the World Bank at the request of the Sindh Government, the SIDA spokesman informed here on Thursday.

"Under the project, the encroachments including the construction of houses at the embankment of Akram Wah are being removed." "The owners of demolished houses are getting compensation cheques for construction of their housing units away from the canal's limitations," the spokesman informed.

"After the third-party survey, the SIDA has identified a total of 1647 households who will get compensation cheques under the project of the World Bank," he added.

The World Bank Consultant Naseer Memon Thursday visited Village Gulab Leghari and other localities and reviewed the process of removal of encroachments at the embankment of Akram Wah, the spokesman said.

During the visit to the housing units being constructed for affected families in Jamshoro and Hyderabad, the consultant asked the engineers to construct the housing units according to set guidelines.

The consultant also held meetings with the management of SIDA and the Area Water Board.

During the briefing, the General Managers of SIDA Javed Hakim Memon and Ghulam Mustafa informed the World Bank Consultant about the performance of the teams of SIDA and Area Water Board including monitoring of removal of encroachments at the embankments of Akram Wah.

