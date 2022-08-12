UrduPoint.com

SIDA Organizes Ceremony In Connection With 75th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 09:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro Friday said Pakistan was founded after a long struggle and sacrifices, adding that the generations living today were lucky to live in a free country.

He was addressing a ceremony organized to mark the upcoming independence day of the country at the office of SIDA here on Friday.

Soomro underlined that the country's development needed the concerted efforts of all the citizens.

He observed that the agriculture sector played a pivotal role in contributing to the country's economy.

However, he lamented, for the past many years persistent water shortage had badly hit the sector and the farmers associated with it.

"The Sindh government has been taking measures to conserve water by reinforcing the irrigation network," he said.

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon said the citizens of Pakistan should realize that they all had to play their part to contribute to the development of the country.

Managing Director of SIDA Preetam Das said then independence day reminded the people about the struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers as well as of the responsibility to keep the country strong and make it prosperous.

Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Najamuddin Qureshi and other officers of SIDA also expressed their views.

