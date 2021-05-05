SIDB, CRDO join hands to facilitate businesswomen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached an agreement with the NGO, Community Research and Development Organization (CRDO) to start a project for bringing forward the women segment and provide them with business opportunities.

Under the agreement, Chief Executive of the NGO, Imran Inam would pay visits to centers of SIDP to provide business training to the women according to the local culture. The women would also be taught sewing of clothes and its profitable sale into the market.

Imran Inam also visited readymade garments centers at Jadid Kaghan, Talhatta, Balakot, Bakot adding he said to businesswomen that they have succeeded in establishing their own business.

He stressed the women not to waste time and take keen interest in their business to bring name and fame for their brands.

He also advised the businesswomen to maintain quality in their products and work for its proper marketing to achieve maximum demand in the market.