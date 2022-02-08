SIDB decides action against unutilized industrial plots

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to take action against those industrial plot holders who are not utilizing them for industrial purposes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to take action against those industrial plot holders who are not utilizing them for industrial purposes.

He said such an operation has also been launched in Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Khalabat, Haripur where SIDB with the help of local administration has taken action against six (6) illegal occupants who had occupied several plots by constructing boundary walls around them without industrial activity, said a spokesman of the board here on Tuesday.

The Board used heavy machinery and demolished their boundary walls and took over possession of such plots.

The board has asked the owners of all unutilized plot holders to start construction on industrial plots within a stipulated period of time otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

Similarly, the board has decided to take action against them, against the defaulters who have not paid their dues since long.

In this regard, they are being given an opportunity to operationalize their closed units to start industrial activity and generate employment. SIDB is also considering revival of sick units and bringing them into mainstream industrial activity.