SIDB KP establishes RMGCs network in 10 major cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a network of the Readymade Garment Centres (RMGCs) in D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottbad, Mansehra, Dir Lower, Charsadda and Chitral.

These RMDCs were part of the SIDB project of aimed at establishment of 21such facilities to establish 21 estates of the ART Readymade Garments Centres in 10 potential districts of the province on modern lines and latest technology, said a spokesman of the SIDB KP here on Monday.

The board was established under the SIDB Act of 1972 for promotion and development of small and cottage industries in the province. SIDB was an autonomous entity of the industries Department and was mandated to facilitate small and cottage industries by establishing small industrial estates like Peshawar, Mardan, Banu, Karak and Hazara Divisions and to upgrade skill of the people establishing skill development Centres and common facility centers etc.

In addition to training facilities, the board was also responsible for display/ marketing of products of cottage industries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the board was also playing crucial role in imparting technical and vocational training and skill development of both male and female in the province. The board was regularly participating in the national exhibitions.

Modern techniques including the services of fashion designers, dress designers and providing them with market linkage in order to create entrepreneurship opportunities for the female in province. This will lead to creation of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.