SIDB MD directs completion of development work in Havilian Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director (MD), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghazanfar Ali has directed the completion of the development work on Havilian Industrial Estate as soon as possible and resolve the problems relating to land acquisition on priority basis. He said that they would contact the local administration.

He issued these directives while visiting Hazara Division after assuming charge of the Managing Director of the board. During his visit to Hazara division, the MB SIDB visited Havilian, Abbottabad and Mansehra industrial estates and also held meeting with the local industrialists.

He appreciated the production related worth of the units.

Ghazanfar Ali also committed immediate resolution of the problem of water scarcity in Abbottabad Industrial Estate and rehabilitation of the drainage system.

He expressed deep concern over the opening of warehouses, workshops, residential houses, commercial offices, shops and auto workshops in Abbottabad industrial estate.

He further said that some lease holders in violation of the law has divided plots and rented them to earn profits.

The situation, he said instead of giving collective benefits to industries is promoting their personal businesses.

It was also said that during the visit that some plots are closed due to long litigation and in this connection the MD SIDB directed the Estate Officer, Syed Ghalib Hussain Shah to complete the file work to dispose of cases and evacuate plots and establish industrial units on them.

He directed for bringing improvement in the cleanliness system and abolition of encroachments and issuance of notices to those involved in sub-letting. He said that if still continue illegal practice then cancel their plots and guarantee the recoveries of arrears.

He vowed not to bow before any pressure as no one is above the law.