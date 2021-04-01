SIDCL directed to complete ongoing projects in stipulated period

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday reviewed development schemes in various parts of the metropolis under Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) in a meeting held at Sindh Governor House.

General Manager, SIDCL, Brig. (Retd.) Sohail Abrar briefed the meeting about ongoing projects and those in the pipeline for the next fiscal year.

The governor directed the SIDCL to complete all ongoing projects within stipulated time.

'The federally-funded projects in Karachi will prove long-lasting,' he said.

The Governor acknowledged the personal interest of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the development of Karachi and vowed that the Federal government would keep supporting civic bodies of the city through all possible resources.

The meeting was also informed that the federal government was in the process of conceiving mega development projects for major Sindh cities including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas with a view to bringing them at par with other developed parts of the country.