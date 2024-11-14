Open Menu

Siddique Sworn In As PPSC Member

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Muhammad Siddique Sheikh has been sworn in as a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, with other members and officials of the Commission in attendance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Muhammad Siddique Sheikh has been sworn in as a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, with other members and officials of the Commission in attendance.

Siddique Sheikh, a retired officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service in Grade 21, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. During the ceremony, he pledged to carry out his duties with integrity, ensuring merit-based recruitment and resisting any undue influence in the discharge of official responsibilities.

On this occasion, the PPSC Chairman stated that the new member's appointment would expedite the recruitment process, and his extensive experience would be instrumental in implementing further candidate-friendly initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan PPSC

Recent Stories

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

50 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

51 seconds ago
 Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

54 seconds ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

56 seconds ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

10 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

10 minutes ago
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

11 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

11 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

13 minutes ago
 PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan