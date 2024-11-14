Siddique Sworn In As PPSC Member
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Muhammad Siddique Sheikh has been sworn in as a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, with other members and officials of the Commission in attendance.
Siddique Sheikh, a retired officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service in Grade 21, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. During the ceremony, he pledged to carry out his duties with integrity, ensuring merit-based recruitment and resisting any undue influence in the discharge of official responsibilities.
On this occasion, the PPSC Chairman stated that the new member's appointment would expedite the recruitment process, and his extensive experience would be instrumental in implementing further candidate-friendly initiatives.
