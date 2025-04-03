(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N's senior leader and parliamentary group head in the Senate, on Thursday advised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to focus on convincing those he intends to negotiate with - rather than spending prolonged Adiala Jail meetings persuading PTI's founder.

While speaking to ABN tv outside Parliament House on Thursday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui dismissed the idea of convincing PTI's founder as absurd, saying Gandapur should instead persuade those Imran Khan has been unsuccessfully trying to engage with for the past 18 months.

He remarked that Imran Khan has been standing on the rooftop for the past year and a half, demanding the establishment's attention, but the response from the other side remains clear: politicians should engage with politicians.

Criticising the PTI leadership, he dismissed their claims as nothing more than a reflection of the party's internal rifts, stressing that such rhetoric has no bearing on the establishment or the government. He pointed to a recurring trend where those allowed into Adiala Jail seize the chance to peddle unfounded rumors, merely to exaggerate their own importance.

Responding to a question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked that internal conflicts within PTI have escalated significantly. Neither the party nor its founder commands any sympathy anymore—each member is pursuing their own agenda,he said, adding that the party's affairs have now turned into nothing short of a circus.