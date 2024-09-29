Siddiqui Calls For Collective Action To Streamline 'Judicial Processes'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Sunday urged all political parties to join forces to create meaningful change and
emphasized that collective action was crucial to tackle the deep-seated issues plaguing the judicial system.
"By working together, Pakistan can create a more robust and effective judicial framework that promotes justice, equality, and prosperity for all," he said while talking to a Private news channel.
"Around 85 countries have adopted constitutional reforms, offering valuable lessons for nations looking to strengthen their governance," he further mentioned.
"These reforms focus on enhancing accountability, transparency, participation, and predictability essential elements of good governance," he said.
"By learning from others' experiences, countries can create more effective and just systems," he added.
Responding a query, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has called out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urging them to pursue legal channels if they had any grievances, rather than pressuring institutions and exploiting citizens for political gain.
He emphasized the importance of respecting democratic institutions and the rule of law.
PTI Should knock on the doors of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and courts for promoting a peaceful and constitutional approach to resolving disputes, he stressed.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's powerful speech at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he addressed pressing global issues.
PM Sharif's speech was notable for its emphasis on key issues such as Israel's military actions in Gaza, the unresolved Kashmir dispute, the global climate crisis and the international community's failure to uphold justice and human rights.
