Open Menu

Siddiqui Calls For Parliamentary Politics Over Street Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that democratic decisions should be made in parliament rather than on the streets.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope for a constructive opposition ahead, urging opposition parties to redirect their criticism towards reforms and legislation.

He emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary politics in fostering national progress and development.

Reflecting on PML-N's commitment to democratic values, Senator Siddiqui highlighted the party's history of responsible governance and opposition roles.

"PML-N showed exemplary governance from 2013 to 2018 and a subsequent responsible opposition role until 2022," he added.

The senator highlighted the role of PML-N and other opposition parties in safeguarding the assembly and ensuring the government's continuity in past.

He lamented the prevailing misconception that the opposition's role was confined to mere criticism, stressing the significance of constructive engagement in parliamentary affairs.

He underscored the significance of the opposition's role in ensuring the country's prosperity within the framework of democratic principles.

Despite the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) not being part of the cabinet, he assured their involvement in national improvement processes through consultations.

He concluded by stressing the importance of stakeholders' collaboration in steering the country towards development and progress.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Progress Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Muslim From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

47 minutes ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

5 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

7 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

8 hours ago
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

10 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

12 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan