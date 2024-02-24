Siddiqui Calls For Parliamentary Politics Over Street Politics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that democratic decisions should be made in parliament rather than on the streets.
Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope for a constructive opposition ahead, urging opposition parties to redirect their criticism towards reforms and legislation.
He emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary politics in fostering national progress and development.
Reflecting on PML-N's commitment to democratic values, Senator Siddiqui highlighted the party's history of responsible governance and opposition roles.
"PML-N showed exemplary governance from 2013 to 2018 and a subsequent responsible opposition role until 2022," he added.
The senator highlighted the role of PML-N and other opposition parties in safeguarding the assembly and ensuring the government's continuity in past.
He lamented the prevailing misconception that the opposition's role was confined to mere criticism, stressing the significance of constructive engagement in parliamentary affairs.
He underscored the significance of the opposition's role in ensuring the country's prosperity within the framework of democratic principles.
Despite the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) not being part of the cabinet, he assured their involvement in national improvement processes through consultations.
He concluded by stressing the importance of stakeholders' collaboration in steering the country towards development and progress.
