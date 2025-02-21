Open Menu

Siddiqui Criticize PTI Over Undermining Of National Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Irfan Siddiqui Friday criticized PTI, claiming they were

undermining national institutions to spread unrest and instability, refusing negotiations but hinting at democratic

discussion.

In an exclusive interview with ptv, Irfan Siddiqui launched a scathing critique of PTI, asserting that the party lacks a clear direction and understanding of its own policies, resulting in widespread instability.

Irfan Siddiqui clarified that while they (PML-N) was not offering negotiations, the democratic process inherently leaves room for open dialogue and discussion.

To another question, Irfan Siddiqui stated that the country is on a fast track to progress, but PTI's actions were raising doubts and seem to be promoting instability.

