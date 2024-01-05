Siddiqui emphasizes strengthening political movement

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the party will never put at stake its political movement for the sake of any other objective.

Addressing the party's workers at Puqqa Qila ground here on Friday, Siddiqui said the party would promote only the industrious workers to the next ranks so that they could strengthen the movement.

He maintained that MQM-P was a party which always fought for the truth and for what was right and that it was not a party of the people who indulged in infighting.

"All the decisions would be taken keeping in view the principles," he underlined.

Siddiqui expressed his disapproval of the tendency to idolize the political leaders and said all workers were equal except that some of them had been given certain responsibilities in the party.

The member Rabita Committee Abdul Rauf Ajmeri and other leaders also expressed their views.

