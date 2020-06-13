Siddiqui for addressing long standing banking related issues impacting industry growth

Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Friday stressed upon the need to look for creative ways to enhance Pakistan's IT industry growth and to address long standing banking related issues impacting industry growth

The secretary expressed these view while chairing a meeting on the directives of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, to review steps being taken to facilitate Pakistan's IT industry in order to enhance Pakistan's IT products and services exports.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) team joined the meeting through video link, said a news release.

The secretary said that IT Industry is prime minister's top priority and asked PSEB, MoITT and SBP to enhance consultations with the industry at all levels and to come up with solutions that would address IT industry concerns that are raised from time to time.

He also asked PSEB, MoITT and SBP officials to find ways to extend maximum facilitation for IT companies particularly smaller companies and startups.

The Secretary IT appreciated the efforts of the governor SBP and stressed upon the need of ensuring ease of doing business for IT Industry.

Freelancers are contributing significantly to Pakistan's IT industry export earnings and it was agreed to extend possible support to freelancers including formation of a help desk or one window operation.

The Secretary IT also directed PSEB management to organize meet up/online session between the State Bank and IT the Industry in order to update industry about the procedures, policies and mechanisms pertaining to remittances and other banking regulations so that the industry can have a better understanding associated procedures and processes.