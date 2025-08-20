Open Menu

Siddiqui Mourns Passing Of Absar Alam’s Mother

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of senior journalist Absar Alam’s mother.

In a heartfelt message, Senator Siddiqui said, “A mother’s pain is a shared sorrow, and it is a moment of grief for all of us.”

He described a mother as irreplaceable, noting that her loss leaves an unbearable void in life.

The Senator offered prayers for the departed soul’s forgiveness and strength for the bereaved family to endure this difficult time.

