Siddiqui recounts Nawaz’s contributions to making country’s defence impregnable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Tuesday highlighted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s great services in making the country’s defence impregnable.

In a statement, Senator Siddiqui said, those who criticize Nawaz Sharif for his silence should first examine their own selective memory. Instead of politicizing national security matters, they should recognise his historic contributions to Pakistan’s defense and diplomacy.

He recalled that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan became a nuclear power with the landmark Chagai-I tests in 1998, significantly bolstering the country’s deterrence capabilities.

Additionally, Siddiqui credited Sharif’s government for advancing Pakistan’s defense infrastructure, including the development of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet in collaboration with China.

It was Nawaz Sharif's decades of diplomatic experience and statesmanship that cultivated the strong international alliances which stood with Pakistan during times of crisis, he added.

Nawaz Sharif’s strategic vision also strengthened Pakistan’s international alliances, ensuring crucial support during difficult times,Siddiqui added.