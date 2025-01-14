Siddiqui Refutes Claims Of Government Negotiation Committee’s Automatic Dissolution
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM
A leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and spokesperson for the government negotiation committee with PTI, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has clarified on Tuesday that the committee will not be automatically dissolved on January 31
He emphasized that achieving meaningful results is more important than adhering to a specific deadline.
In interviews with various media outlets, Senator Siddiqui stressed that addressing PTI’s demands requires time and consultation with all political parties’ leadership. He highlighted that a positive outcome is the priority, not simply meeting a deadline.
Acknowledging that PTI’s demands are significant, Siddiqui noted that the government must carefully review each one, consult legal experts, and engage with relevant stakeholders before providing a response. He further clarified that the government has not made any demands to PTI, and the current stage of negotiations will be assessed collectively.
Responding to questions, Siddiqui pointed out that PTI had promised to submit their demands in writing during the December 23 meeting, but after three weeks, no demands have been received.
Once these are presented, the committee will consult with party leadership and discuss the matter in detail.
Siddiqui also explained that the government will consult with its legal advisors before responding to PTI. A response by January 16 is not feasible, as this is not a simple matter requiring an immediate reply, he added.
The senator reiterated that the government has not issued any demands to PTI and has not responded to PTI’s call for civil disobedience, nor have they addressed any tweets, social media campaigns, or statements.
Senator Siddiqui clarified that the government will not ask PTI to alter their approach going forward. While no specific demands are being made, he explained that the government may offer suggestions aimed at benefiting Pakistan, focusing on the nation’s interests rather than any individual or political party.
