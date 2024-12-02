Siddiqui Slams PTI For Prioritising Faceless Victims Over 131 Kurram Killings
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) PML-N’s Parliamentary Party Leader in Senate Irfan Siddiqui on Monday criticised PTI for making hue and cry over the loss of imaginary, unnamed lives without funerals or graves, while conveniently ignoring the 131 forgotten bodies lost in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement posted on his social media account X, Siddiqui, who also serves as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed his concerns over PTI’s apparent disregard for the victims of Kurram.
He said “The tragic incident in Kurram has claimed 131 innocent lives, each with a name, a funeral prayer, and a grave. Despite the devastating impact on families and communities, PTI seems to have overlooked this.”
