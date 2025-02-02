Siddiqui Slams PTI Negotiations As 'farcical' Bid To Shield Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's negotiation committee, lambasted PTI on Sunday for engaging in fruitless negotiations, exposing PTI's ulterior motive to secure an amnesty deal for the release of Imran Khan and other top PTI leaders.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed his concerns during an interview with a private news channel, stating that talks between the government and PTI have come to a halt due to the PTI's non-serious attitude.
He also highlighted the contradictory statements from opposition members during talks.
Siddiqui emphasized that the government was sincere in its negotiation efforts, whereas PTI ended talks prematurely, lacking justification and demonstrating a lack of seriousness.
"PTI's decision to abruptly end talks, despite submitting demands with lengthy time lines, is a blatant display of dishonest intentions and a lack of commitment to meaningful dialogue, exposing their negotiation efforts as nothing more than a mere facade," he added.
Siddiqui lamented that despite the Prime Minister's offer for a talk table, PTI once again rejected the olive branch.
He stressed that refusing dialogue is undemocratic and that negotiation is the only way forward, allowing for mutual inspiration and progress.
Unfortunately, PTI has squandered this opportunity, undermining the democratic process, he added.
Responding to a query, Senator Siddiqui clarified that when cases are already pending in courts, the formation of a commission to investigate those same cases is not feasible.
Irfan Siddiqui also emphasized the need for maturity and democracy within PTI's politics.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saddar Baroni police arrest two firecracker dealers6 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui slams PTI negotiations as 'farcical' bid to shield leaders6 minutes ago
-
Four meters disconnected over violations16 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference to address Neglected Tropical Diseases to be held in February36 minutes ago
-
60 farmers declares successful for tube well solarization project46 minutes ago
-
Govt envisions transformation of public institutions by integrating modern technology55 minutes ago
-
One killed in car motorcycle collision56 minutes ago
-
DIG for ensuring security arrangements regarding anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
3 outlaws arrested, 2340 grams hashish, weapon recovered1 hour ago
-
Experts call for multi-faceted approach to mitigate growing health, economic burden of tobacco1 hour ago
-
15 Changemakers to receive `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ awards1 hour ago