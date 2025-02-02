Open Menu

Siddiqui Slams PTI Negotiations As 'farcical' Bid To Shield Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's negotiation committee, lambasted PTI on Sunday for engaging in fruitless negotiations, exposing PTI's ulterior motive to secure an amnesty deal for the release of Imran Khan and other top PTI leaders.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed his concerns during an interview with a private news channel, stating that talks between the government and PTI have come to a halt due to the PTI's non-serious attitude.

He also highlighted the contradictory statements from opposition members during talks.

Siddiqui emphasized that the government was sincere in its negotiation efforts, whereas PTI ended talks prematurely, lacking justification and demonstrating a lack of seriousness.

"PTI's decision to abruptly end talks, despite submitting demands with lengthy time lines, is a blatant display of dishonest intentions and a lack of commitment to meaningful dialogue, exposing their negotiation efforts as nothing more than a mere facade," he added.

Siddiqui lamented that despite the Prime Minister's offer for a talk table, PTI once again rejected the olive branch.

He stressed that refusing dialogue is undemocratic and that negotiation is the only way forward, allowing for mutual inspiration and progress.

Unfortunately, PTI has squandered this opportunity, undermining the democratic process, he added.

Responding to a query, Senator Siddiqui clarified that when cases are already pending in courts, the formation of a commission to investigate those same cases is not feasible.

Irfan Siddiqui also emphasized the need for maturity and democracy within PTI's politics.

