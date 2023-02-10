ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday strongly criticized the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for committing worst human rights violation during its nearly four years of (mis) rule.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, he said the leadership of former ruling party kept mum over blatant human rights violations. He (Irfan) was incarcerated on flimsy grounds. "At that time we had warned PTI stalwarts that they would have to pay back, as the PTI leaders can also be treated in the same way in future," he said.

Criticising what he said irrelevant remarks of apex court about parliament, he said Parliament was sovereign and it must be allowed to work independently. Parliament was complete and working independently. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were passed by the parliament after proper deliberations. Parliament must not be made controversial as the House represents the people of Pakistan. Apex court has the power to strike down unconstitutional laws.

He said elections of two provincial assemblies Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days period and the government respects the apex court and its decision about elections would be implemented.

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate, the leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr. Waseem Shahzad criticized the government for what he said not announcing the election dates of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said holding elections within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies, was obligatory as per the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Former minister for information and broadcasting Shibli Faraz alleged that the leadership of the opposition Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) was being victimized.

Participating in a debate titled "This House expresses its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both the Houses assembled together on October 6, 2022," he said free and fair elections must be held for achieving stability in the country.

He alleged that 43 members of the National Assembly from PTI were denied entry to the House the other day.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said a no-confidence resolution against former prime minister Imran Khan was a constitutional move that had been adopted after a due legal procedure. Following this, he said Imran had dissolved the National Assembly unconstitutionally which was restored by the Supreme Court.

Asif Kirmani of PML-N criticized the ministry of Petroleum for not reining in the petrol mafia who were looting the people. He asked the government to confine petrol mafia members in Mach jail.

He lamented that the culprits of the shameful rape incident of F-9 Park, Islamabad must be nabbed, perhaps due to their links with influential people. He was surprised that no one protested against the shameful incident of rape.